‘More intelligent and organized than I’ – Gabby eulogizes wife on her birthday

Gabby Otchere-Darko and wife Nana Adjoa Hackman

Gabby Otchere-Darko has penned a loving message to his wife, Nana Adjoa Hackman, who turned a year older today.

The staunch NPP member on his Twitter page described his spouse as the mover and shaker of their home and office space.



Gabby Otchere-Darko’s message on Twitter read; “Today is my wife, Nana Adjoa Hackman’s birthday. More intelligent and organised than l, she is the Managing Partner both at home and in our office, Africa Legal Associates. So, fellow Ghanaians, I am “willing to let her” celebrate this day. Join me to “let her” celebrate!”



He also shared stunning birthday-inspired images.

Today is my wife, Nana Adjoa Hackman’s birthday. More intelligent and organised than l, she is the Managing Partner both at home and in our office, Africa Legal Associates. So, fellow Ghanaians, I am “willing to let her” celebrate this day. Join me to “let her” celebrate! pic.twitter.com/z9CF05V4QM — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) July 10, 2020

