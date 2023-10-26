More twists to Cyril and Emily love affair as YOLO season 7 premieres Friday

Cast of You Only Live Once

The You Only Live Once (YOLO) TV series premieres this Friday at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra, with fans set to uncover the turn of events between two lovebirds, Cyril and Emily.

Season six of YOLO sensitised viewers on issues including unprotected sex and its consequences, condom use, rape, parent-teen relationships, personal hygiene, and peer pressure.



There is no doubt that Cyril has become the lead character of the YOLO series, and after proposing to Emily, it remains to be seen whether the anticipated marriage will become a reality.



More thrilling scenes are promised in season 7 as Drogba still chases the love of his life, Jane, who says the only way they could be together is to tie the knot.

Mark Anthony and Odekyem continue to make their presence felt in the series with their vibes, likewise George and Psycho, who are also fascinating characters to watch.



Fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of YOLO season 7, which is produced by Farmhouse Productions Limited in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ghana Health Service, the Ghana Education Service, and the National Population Council, among others.



Various episodes of YOLO season 7 would be aired on TV3, the Farmhouse Movie App and the YouTube Channel.