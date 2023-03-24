Morgan Heritage reveal official music video for 'Who Deh Like U'

Morgan Heritage

Source: Peter Ansah, Contributor

Morgan Heritage, the 3x Grammy award-winning reggae band has revealed the official music video for their latest single “Who Deh Like U” ft. Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy –– which debuted at #1 on the US iTunes Afro-Beat chart last week.

Earlier this week, the group officially announced their newest studio album, The Homeland, out on April 21.



The new afro-fusion/world music project marks a new era as they expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond, including star-studded features from Popcaan, Youssou N’Dour, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Shatta Wale, Mádé Kuti, and more.



The Homeland is an LP of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward.



The Homeland kicks off a busy year for Morgan Heritage, who will also appear at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and tour the globe later this year. See below for confirmed dates with more to be announced soon.



At the end of the month, Morgan Heritage will be at the GRAMMY Museum (at L.A. Live) as guests for The Drop Series on March 28. This is set to kickstart the culturally-iconic band’s global promotional tour, with planned stops in Los Angeles, New York, England, Germany, France, Uganda and Ghana.

Show Dates



March 28, 2023, Los Angeles, CA Grammy Museum: The Drop



May 04, 2023, New Orleans, LA Jazz & Heritage Festival



May 06, 2023, Las Vegas, NV Reggae In The Desert



May 12, 2023, Cayman Islands Lover’s Rock Cayman 2023

May 27, 2023, Miami, FL Hot105 Hot Live



July 16, 2023 Martinique



July 22, 2023, Montego Bay, Jamaica Reggae SumFest



July 29, 2023, Belize



