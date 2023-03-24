0
Menu
Entertainment

Morgan Heritage reveal official music video for 'Who Deh Like U'

Morgan Heritage New Morgan Heritage

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: Peter Ansah, Contributor

Morgan Heritage, the 3x Grammy award-winning reggae band has revealed the official music video for their latest single “Who Deh Like U” ft. Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy –– which debuted at #1 on the US iTunes Afro-Beat chart last week.

Earlier this week, the group officially announced their newest studio album, The Homeland, out on April 21.

The new afro-fusion/world music project marks a new era as they expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond, including star-studded features from Popcaan, Youssou N’Dour, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Shatta Wale, Mádé Kuti, and more.

The Homeland is an LP of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward.

The Homeland kicks off a busy year for Morgan Heritage, who will also appear at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and tour the globe later this year. See below for confirmed dates with more to be announced soon.

At the end of the month, Morgan Heritage will be at the GRAMMY Museum (at L.A. Live) as guests for The Drop Series on March 28. This is set to kickstart the culturally-iconic band’s global promotional tour, with planned stops in Los Angeles, New York, England, Germany, France, Uganda and Ghana.

Show Dates

March 28, 2023, Los Angeles, CA Grammy Museum: The Drop

May 04, 2023, New Orleans, LA Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 06, 2023, Las Vegas, NV Reggae In The Desert

May 12, 2023, Cayman Islands Lover’s Rock Cayman 2023

May 27, 2023, Miami, FL Hot105 Hot Live

July 16, 2023 Martinique

July 22, 2023, Montego Bay, Jamaica Reggae SumFest

July 29, 2023, Belize

Source: Peter Ansah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears