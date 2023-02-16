Morgan Heritage unveil new visualizer for 2023 single ‘Just a Number’

Morgan Heritage

Source: Peter Ansah, Contributor

Three-times Grammy award-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage –– currently comprised of the Trinity: Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mr. Mojo Morgan, all the children of late reggae great and Father of A Nation, the Hon. Ras Denroy Morgan –– unveil a new visualizer for their latest single “Just A Number.”

A powerful and polemical commentary on the topic of cancel culture, the piece explores the ephemeral nature of modern fame through a succession of public figures who have touched its third rail.



“In a world where ‘cancel culture’ is present, we need the next generation of talented individuals to be made aware that actions have consequences,” says Mojo Morgan. “As students of history, we know it is better to open minds than to close them. And that’s what we hope to do with this song.”



The “Just A Number” visualizer comes after the release of the song’s official music video, which you can watch here. The video was directed by Samo (Koffee, Chronixx, Protoje), and filmed at Independence Park (National Stadium) in Kingston, Jamaica.



Morgan Heritage is prepped to share some exciting news in the coming weeks, stay tuned for more information.





About Morgan Heritage



Heralded as the Royal Family of Reggae, Morgan Heritage has released 12 studio albums, including Strictly Roots, which won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. With a career spanning over two decades, Morgan Heritage has worked with numerous multi-GRAMMY award-winning artists and producers across multiple genres of music.



Along with the group's global success, they also command a significant sonic impact over the reggae genre, fusing it with various rhythms and sounds from around the world. They bring a riveting stage presence and showmanship to the culture, making them synonymous with Reggae's worldwide appeal.