Moses Bliss and Marie, the untold story of how they met

Moses Bliss and wife, Marie Wiseborn

Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Moses Bliss has delighted his fans with the details of how he met his wife, Marie Wiseborn, a Ghanaian-British lawyer, at the Bliss Experience 2024 on Friday, March 1.

Many people knew that Moses was drawn to Marie after she posted a video of herself dancing to his song "Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus" on Instagram. But Moses revealed that there was more to the story.



According to him, a year ago, God appreciated his service to the kingdom and decided to bless him with a helpmate. He said that God and the angels searched the earth for the right person for him.



"And God just looked at me and God said, ‘Kai this boy has tried. This boy has been serving, I want to pamper him, I want to coordinate him, I want to give him direction," Moses said as the crowd cheered.



He said that the angels finally found Marie in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and woke her up to do a video and dance. He said that he was sure he was praying at that time because only God could make Marie wake up at 1 am and dance.



"And God was on this other side saying, 'Sister Marie, you got to dance now' and then she woke up, she did not want to dance but because I was still praying, she had to dance, and then when she danced, she posted it. She now tagged everybody," he said.



He said that when he saw her video online, he exclaimed "Jesus" and could not stop scrolling down. He said that he was captivated by her beauty.

He sent her a message and she replied, he then asked for her number, but she said they could chat on Instagram, so he left her.



He prayed about it. Later, when he came online, he saw a message from her that said "Happy Sunday, Moses."



Marie, who also shared her side of the story, said that the Holy Spirit told her not to be rude and to reply to Moses' message.



She said that she was hesitant because she did not know what to say, but she obeyed and wrote "Happy Sunday, Moses."



She said that this was the beginning of their relationship, which led to their marriage.



