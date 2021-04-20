Most Celebrities suffering from ‘gargantuan’ problems in silence – MzVee

Musician MzVee

“Daavi” hitmaker, MzVee known in real life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda has shared an amazing experience about the difficulties attached to being recognized as a celebrity in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee, MzVee who recently claimed to have suffered from depression, was quizzed on Cape Coast-based Kastle Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com about the difficulties involved with being a celebrity.



MzVee answered “Definitely being a celebrity comes with a lot of pressure. Because you being in the public eye, you almost don’t have a private life. People are looking at everything you’re doing and you always have to be upbeat and happy.



“You can’t have a dull moment because you go somewhere and someone who has been watching you on TV for so many years who loves you will see you and want to say hi. They expect you to be happy, smile and say hi but so you can’t be sad,” she revealed.

MzVee after her successful comeback has been able to grab 3 nominations in the Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year categories at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2021.



She added on Kastle Drive “There’s no day that you can be sad, everyday you have to be happy because the minute you show that you’re not happy or you frown your face or something they think you’re not being nice, but you’re a human and you also have problems.



“But because you’re in the public eye you always have to be smiley and there’s no moment for you to be down. So it’s a very difficult job, it’s very very difficult to be a celebrity,” she told Amansan Krakye.