Most industry beefs are fake - Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku is a Reggae/Dancehall artiste

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician, Ras Kuuku has asserted that most of the feuds among his fellow artistes are not real but rather planned for publicity purposes.

He said this in an interview with Cape Coast-based Property FM and cited by Graphic Online that artistes do not have any bad blood among them, and that they often confess to creating fake drama for attention during interviews.



"It's all about love amongst the musicians because sometimes even those who are beefing say during interviews that it's staged for trends," he said.



He advised fans to be smart and not fall for the staged conflicts, saying, "So, most of these perceived beefs among us might be business, but I'm not sure that there is genuinely any misunderstanding between Ghanaian artistes,” he said.



He also addressed artistes who say they have problems with others, saying that they might have their own reasons or agenda for doing so.

ID/SA



