Most men of God are operating as businessmen - Prophet Nyamekye

Founder of of the International Prayer and Worship Center, Prophet Nana Nyamekye

General Overseer of International Prayer and Worship Center, Prophet Nana Nyamekye, has said a lot of pastors are operating as businessmen.

The Prophet who doubles as a musician said, there have been several high-profile cases in recent months involving pastors.



He told Fiifi Pratt on Afro Joint on Kingdom Plus he is not afraid to criticize the invulnerability of the so-called men of God who use their position of authority to abuse people.



According to him, the Church is not a business entity. He advised Christians to be vigilant so as not to fall prey to these prophets.

The sprout of a lot of pastors has made it harder for most ordinary Christians to distinguish false prophets from genuine ones.



False prophets have cunningly learnt to parrot what impoverished or troubled followers are desperate to hear.



Despite awareness created through movies among others, self-proclaimed prophets continue to retain thousands of followers who fund their activities.