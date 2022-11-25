2
Most men offer cash for sex when they see me selling - Street hawker

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 25 At 2.jpeg Abena Tiwaa

Fri, 25 Nov 2022

Young street hawker Abena Tiwaa has revealed that men who approach her think that selling chewing gum is just a front to hide her ‘real business,’ and others even make sexual advances toward her.

In a chat on Daily Hustle with DJ Nyaami, Abena mentioned that some guys compliment her on her beauty and often tell her to quit selling. They advise Abena to trade her body for money instead, but the young girl believes in working for her money.

“Just before I met you (DJ Nyaami), I met a guy. He asked me if this is all I do for work and asked for my contact, but I told him that I didn’t have a phone. Some also tell me to stop selling this and offer GHS500 for sex.

I can’t do that because only prostitutes can do that. I’m not greedy. I make a GHS15 profit after selling the gum, and I’m okay. I make enough to spend on food. As long I don’t have to steal,” she said.

Moreover, Abena Tiwaa indicated that she would work than depend on men, even in relationships, because she believes most men want sex, not partnership.

“They will bluff me about taking care of me and all, but after the sex, they will shun me. Wouldn’t it be better to work and make money than depend on a man? That is why I don’t want to date now.”

Kindly watch the full interview below;

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor
