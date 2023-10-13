'Most of you were brainwashed' - Shatta Wale blasts 'disloyal' fans

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Controversial Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has accused some of his followers of being brainwashed and disloyal in a fresh Twitter rant.

According to him, most of his fans had been 'brainwashed' by the media leaving him to stir the Shatta Movement in the right direction all on his own.



Shatta’s tweets come on the back of a spat between him and Peace FM radio presenter Kwesi Aboagye over an £80, 000 performance for his performance at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 ceremony.



Twitter influencer and Shatta Movement, member Shadrak Amonoo Crabbe had lamented the unnecessary attacks on Shatta Wale.



Shatta in a reply, scolded the SM member of being disloyal and accused him of focusing on non-SM endeavours.



In his latest tweet, he called on Shadrack and other Shatta Movement members to stop trying to emulate others and to be 'exceptional'.

"We have not finished on shatta movement missions ,then you go blogging other things that you yourself know the movement dislikes...You can’t argue with me cuz we still a big family, All u need to do is apologize to the whole shatta movement.."



He continued, "You came nicely but most of you were brainwashed with the media so you didn’t see when the ship capsized and how I brought it back on this water and still have it moving till date …Remember how many lives we saved together and get back on your feet and stop trying to be like others .BE EXCEPTIONAL!!! That’s the only way. Let’s sail thru with a plan but not a Greedy one."





We have not finished on shatta movement missions ,then you go blogging other things that you yourself know the movement dislikes ..



You can’t argue with me cuz we still a big family,All u need to do is apologize to the whole shatta movement ..



You came nicely but most of you… https://t.co/IbSav52LDf — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 13, 2023

ID/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



