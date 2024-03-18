‘Most people like it raw’ - Sonnie Badu on reasons HIV/AIDS cases keep rising in Ghana

Sonnie Badu is a gospel musician

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has said that the increasing number of cases of HIV/AIDS in Ghana boils down to the fact that most individuals engage in unprotected sex.

He noted that instead of people using condoms during sex to avoid the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV/AIDS, to safeguard their lives, they despise such measures, which leads them to get infected.



The gospel musician added that the rate at which HIV/AIDS cases in Ghana keep rising is worrying; hence, members of the public should learn a lesson and practice protected sex.



Speaking in an interview with Accra FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Badu urged the Ghana AIDS Commission to intensify the sensitization of the general public on the dangers associated with the disease.



“I was reading an article about the level at which HIV/AIDS is spreading across Ghana and it looks like we are among the highest number in Africa after the Christmas period. Some people came from abroad for the Year of Return, December in Gh and I believe some of them have been infected.



“It is concerning so we should be able to educate the public. Some people are very indisciplined; they prefer to do it ‘raw’ (having sex without a condom), devoid of protection. If care is not taken, it will be spread unknowingly.

According to new data released by the Ghana AIDS Commission, a total of 16,574 new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infections were recorded in 2022.



The figure compares to a total of 18,036 infections recorded in 2021.



The 16,574 new HIV infections affected people of all ages.



Infections were recorded in 13,706 people aged 15 and up; 2,180 children aged zero to 14 years; 645 adolescents aged 10 to 19 years; and 739 young people aged 15 to 24 years.



The total number of AIDS-related deaths recorded for people of all ages was 9,359, according to the data added.

Adults (15+ years) were 7,179; children (0-14 years) were 2,180; adolescents (10–19 years) were 645; and young people (15–24 years) were 739.



At the moment, the total HIV in Ghana stands at 354,927, with persons aged 15 and above leading the chart with 330,215 infections



