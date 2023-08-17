Most radio presenters are living fake lives - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has hit hard at Ghanaian radio presenters and entertainment pundits who criticize artistes in the music industry.

According to him, most radio presenters are not in the right position to criticize anyone and thus should focus on productive endeavours.



He took to his Instagram Live yesterday to air his thoughts on the state of the music industry where he argued that most radio presenters and the entertainment industry are not financially inept enough to criticize him.



"Most of the presenters you're seeing are living fake lives, the struggles going on in our radio stations are intense. They are suffering. None of them have any right to dictate how I should live my life. I am a millionaire…..You don't have any plans for Ghana music industry, that is why you people sit on your TVs and radio stations and embarrass yourselves," he stated.



His comments come amid the recent feud with entertainment pundit, Ola Michael, after the latter had claimed that Shatta Wale does not deserve a diplomatic passport after calls by the former French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, for some top artistes in the country to be provided with one in an effort to boost the culture, arts, and entertainment industry in Ghana.









ID/NOQ