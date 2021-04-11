Most radio stations don’t play my songs so I’m not counted among rappers – Ayesem

Musician Ayesem

Hip Hop and Hiplife artiste, Ayesem known in real life as Stephen Kwabena Siaw has said that most people do not recognize him to be a rapper because his rap songs are not regularly played on radio stations across the country.

In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Ayesem disclosed that his incessant desire as a rapper makes him produce an Extended Play (EP) every year purposely for his rap songs.



He said “Ayesem is still a rapper and I’ll always be a rapper trust me. The kind of rap battles that I have encountered absolutely nothing will stop me from being a rapper.



“So as for rap I still do write a lot and each and every day I do write some lyrics and every year I do release a rap EP for the fans,” he told the host.

He added “So as for the rap I’m never going to stop it. The reason why most people don’t get to hear my rap songs is that most of my hip hop songs are not being played on air. I have more hip hop songs than those that I do singing.”



“I do sing sometimes because I need to commercialize my craft in order to suit my fan base who are a bit older and elderly to make sure I blend for everyone to get their quota,” he continued.



He concluded, “Ayesem is still a rapper and will forever be a rapper but I’m trying to train myself as a musician instead of limiting myself as just a rapper that’s why I do some commercial vibes sometimes.”