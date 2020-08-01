Entertainment

Most rural dwellers don't believe coronavirus is real - GMB 2014 winner Baci

In an era where many people here in Ghana and around the world are facing a lot of hardships and difficulties due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic, TV3’s 2014 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Bentie Angel Baciara popularly known as Baci through her foundation, Malol-lol Ghana Foundation has embarked on a campaign against COVID-19.

Speaking in an interview with sammykaymedia.com, Baci believes that the fight against COVID-19 should be a shared commitment and responsibility of every individual, organization, and stakeholder, she added everyone has a role to play.



In her quest to do her bid to educate people on her campaign, she noted COVID-19 is real but unfortunately, most rural dwellers do not believe that this pandemic is real hence they do not abide by the safety precautionary measures and sadly those who wish to cannot even afford a nose mask.



As a way to reach out to the poorest of the poor who needs help during this season of COVID-19, Baci has pleaded for more support from corporate organizations and well-meaning individuals.

With massive support from sponsors, the Malol-lol Ghana foundation on 26th and 27th July 2020 visited the Chief palace, Tumu district hospital, Tumu market, Kowie community and kong community all in the Upper West region and Dakpema Chief palace, Abuabu market, central market, commuters, community groups and the aged in the Northern region of Ghana on the 28th July 2020 to distribute over 3000 PPE’s namely Nose mask (key mask), Hand sanitizers (Pure hand sanitizer), Veronica buckets, Hand washing soap and Tissue paper.



In as much as items donated will be of immense benefit to the people in the fight against the COVID-19, the foundation most importantly tried to enlighten the people through community education and sensitization about the facts and safety precautionary measures of COVID-19 the pandemic.





Source: Samuel Kumah, Contributor

