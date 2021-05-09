1
Menu
Entertainment

Mothers Day 2021: How your favourite stars are celebrating

Mothers Day Celebrating moms everywhere!

Sun, 9 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mothers Day is here once again, but this year, the day undoubtedly feels a little different.

With people all around the world adjusting and practising social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, some families are not able to celebrate in the ways they usually do.

Instead of the popular get-togethers, many mothers are being honoured from afar with a lot of people flooding social media with tons of lovely posts for mums.

Social media apps are always full of sentimental pictures on this special day, but this year it feels even more poignant as many celebs have gotten in on the tributes as well.

Check out some of the sweetest Mother’s Day posts from your favourite celebs!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????????Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Serwaa Amihere [ Psalm 3 ] (@serwaaamihere)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MissForson (@lydiaforson)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by nana aba (@thenanaaba)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com