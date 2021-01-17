Movie Directors made me ‘popular’ with criminal roles - Ras Nene

Kumawood actor, Ras Nene

Ghanaian Kumawood actor, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Ras Nene has indicated that his diversity as an actor was not explored by the movie industry.

He believes he was not given the chance to express himself and show everyone what else he could offer.



“So basically, movie lovers only knew me for the criminal roles I played in movies and not my diversity”.



Citing an example he said, “with the criminal roles I play, there was this guy who also did equally well when it came to such roles but he was never given the role. The directors always gave me the hardcore criminal roles because I was popular for playing such roles”.



According to the actor, he came to this realization after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Ghana and that is why he started his YouTube channel.

Talking to NY DJ on Y 102.5 FM’s Ryse N Shyne show, Ras Nene stated, “with the movies, the director chooses where to place you, whether or not you can play the role. But with the YouTube channel, it belongs to me so I am free to do anything I want to and also express myself”.



Not to say the directors have not helped him but then, “I respect them a lot and I truly appreciate them. But they should sometimes give us the opportunity to play some roles we feel comfortable with. It should not always be what they want us to do,” he said.



He advised directors to also give the young coming acts the opportunity to showcase their talents.