Mr Drew, Lasmid announce exit from Ghana Party In The Park 2023 festival

Mr Drew and Lasmid were both signed to Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music label

Source: GNA

Ghanaian award-winning musicians Mr Drew and Lasmid have announced their withdrawal from this year’s Ghana Party In The Park festival.

Mr Drew and Lasmid on Thursday, July 13, 2023, shared on their Instagram page their decision.



In the post, Mr Drew said, “for my lovely fans in the UK, unfortunately, I will not be attending GPITP on Saturday…hopefully we can do this at a better time”.



Whiles, Lasmid also shared on his Instagram story that he will also not be able to join his fans in this year’s celebration.

“My people in the UK, I won’t be able to perform at the Ghana Party in the Park event. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. Let’s do this another at a better time. Thank you for your continued support,” he said.



The withdrawal of the two former label mates at the same time has raised some questions on social media, as some fans begin to wonder if their former boss is behind their withdrawal.



However, this broke the hearts of Ghanaians in the United Kingdom who were eager to watch their favorite artistes perform.