Mr Drew and Krymi stole their dw3 hit song from me - Rasteo

Ghanaian musicians, Mr. Drew and Krymi

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Rasteo has joined the tall list of artistes claiming signees of the Highly Spiritual label, Mr. Drew and Krymi stole their monster hit, ‘Dw3’ from them.

Rasteo motioned that he recorded the song way back in 2018 and shared it on various platforms before the Highly Spiritual duo released the same song in 2019.



“I recorded the song and shot the video for the song way back in 2018. I would not argue about it for long because I have the proof and any discerning mind will agree with me after seeing the proof”.



Rasteo made this revelation in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Showbiz Xtra’ entertainment show.

When asked why he did not sue the duo for ‘stealing’ the song, Rasteo stated that he does not have the capacity to do so. “Comparing Mr. Drew and Krymi to me, you’ll notice that they have the resources as opposed to me. I don’t have the money for a law suit and I just leave everything into the hands of the Lord”.



Soon after the release of ‘Dw3’ by Mr. Drew and Krymi which featured Ghanaian rap star Sarkodie, former signee of Highly Spiritual, Kurl Songx came out to claim the song was stolen from him.



He argued that he wrote the song with his former boss, Kaywa who then gave the song to the duo to record after he (Kurl Songx) parted ways with the Highly Spiritual label.