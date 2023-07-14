Mr. Drew and Lasmid 'pull out' of the 2023 'Ghana Party in the Park' set to be held in the UK

Ghanaian artistes, Mr Drew and Lasmid

Ghanaian musicians, Mr. Drew, and Lasmid have both announced via their social media handles that they won’t be able to perform at the 2023 'Ghana Party in the Park' event which is scheduled to take place in the UK on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The former Highly Spiritual artistes, however, did not provide any reason why the last-hour announcement was made.



Instead, they stated that their reasons for pulling out of the concert were beyond their control.



They apologized to expectant fans and promise to make up for the inconvenience.



Sources say, that the artistes might not have gotten their visas for the trip or the organizers of the concert somewhat failed to meet the conditions they requested.

The Ghana Party in the Park 2023 is being put together by the International Ghanaian marketing communications company Akwaaba UK, in collaboration with the British High Commission in Ghana.



Headlined by the R2Bees, this year's event will witness performances from the likes of Samini, R2bees, VIP, Medikal, Larruso, Article Wan, Quamina MP, Kofi Mole, and many more.







