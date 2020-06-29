Entertainment

Mr Drew doesn’t own 'Dw3' song – Krymi clarifies

Inarguably one can say without doubt that the “Dwe” song is the most popular song within the Ghanaian musical scene now.

The song that caused a lot of brouhaha with former Highly Spiritual signee Kurl Songx accusing the label of song theft seems to still have some unsettled scores.



According to Krymi, the hit song does not belong to his label mate Mr Drew as many perceive.

Explaining on the hottest Kasapa Entertainment Show hosted by Eddie Ray he stated, “Mr Drew and I are co-owners of the Song and we featured Sarkodie”.



He further explained the song belongs to the label Highly Spiritual and they as label mates contributed equally towards the project.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.