Mr Drew finally reacts to stealing Keche’s ‘No Dulling’ song ft Kuame Eguene

Singer, Mr. Drew

Singer and dancer, Mr. Drew has finally opened up on the massive reactions on social media which has it that he sampled Keche’s ‘No Dulling’ song which features Kuame Eugene.

Recall that www.Ghbase.com carried out a news item which detailed how some netizens are claiming the clean-shaven artiste’s new song, ‘Year’ is a rip off of Keche’s ‘No Dulling’ song. The rhythm of the song including the style of delivery, according to them is similar ‘No Dulling’ song which is currently one of the biggest songs in 2020, a situation that has caused a massive debate on social media.



While reacting to the news, Mr. Drew told Kastle FM in an exclusive interview that he finds it ridiculous that Ghanaians will come up with such a theory when the two songs have absolutely nothing in common.



He responded “I wish you could point out a particular line in Keche’s song no dulling that we’re picking as you claim some people are already alleging. I know you have the two songs so you play and listen carefully if there are some lines that are the same lyrics as mine, I don’t understand.

He continued “People are saying that I have stolen that song but please it’s not true. I feel like some people just don’t want to accept that a dancer has turned into a musician and he’s doing well. There are some people who don’t understand that right now the boy is big and his songs are everywhere.



“And some people too want to just add up to the numbers by joining the usual bandwagon. They just follow the crowd without any idea of what the issue is really about,” Mr Drew told the host Amansan Krakye.



He added: “When I dropped let me know there wasn’t any allegation of me stealing somebody’s song so I just feel it’s a way people want to help me hype and push my new song.”