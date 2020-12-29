Mr Drew has worked hard this year – Sadiq asserts

Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has made known his observation about Mr Drew.

While activities within the year are coming to an end, Sadiq has asserted that the Highly Spiritual artiste has worked hard.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the 3Music Awards boss stated that Mr Drew can boast of about four (4) hit songs in the system.



According to him, these songs resonate across different demographics.

Stressing on how impressed he is, Sadiq Abdulai Abu revealed how Drew’s performance at a recent event is playing in his mind.



Read his full post below:





This year, @mrdrewofficial work paaa, low-key, the young talent has about four hit songs in the system. That resonates across the various different demographics. Really impressed. His performance last night still playing in my mind. https://t.co/JzGGUqDzPN — BABA SADIQ (@sadiqabdulaiabu) December 28, 2020