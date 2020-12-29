0
Mr Drew has worked hard this year – Sadiq asserts

Tue, 29 Dec 2020 Source: Zionfelix

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has made known his observation about Mr Drew.

While activities within the year are coming to an end, Sadiq has asserted that the Highly Spiritual artiste has worked hard.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the 3Music Awards boss stated that Mr Drew can boast of about four (4) hit songs in the system.

According to him, these songs resonate across different demographics.

Stressing on how impressed he is, Sadiq Abdulai Abu revealed how Drew’s performance at a recent event is playing in his mind.

Read his full post below:

