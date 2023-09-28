Mr Drew never credited me despite writing 80% of 'Case' - Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Highlife musician Kuami Eugene has revealed that he wrote a significant portion of Mr. Drew's hit song 'Case' but has not received due credit or payment for his contribution.

In an interview with U.S.-based Ghanaian vlogger Naana Donkor Arthur, Kuami Eugene stated that he wrote about 80% of the song, including the hook and part of the second verse.



"I wrote the entire hook, and some part of the second verse. I wrote like 80 percent of that song. In fact, before he came to record the song, that hook and everything were already done, he listened to it and sang it," Kuami Eugene explained.



However, Kuami Eugene lamented that Mr. Drew had not fulfilled his financial obligation despite his significant contribution to the song.



"All I heard from him was like bro, the song, make we drop and that was when I was in America.



"That was when he texted to ask if we should drop the song but because of the time difference, I was asleep and when I woke up, he didn’t inform my manager or anything and the second person who was around when we recorded the song texted me later to inform me he (Drew) had dropped the song. I texted him (Drew) to ask and he left me on read," he recounted.

Kuami Eugene shared his disappointment with the situation, stating, "It's quite unfortunate that this is the platform I have to send a message to Mr. Drew to prompt him to do what he needs to do because the song is doing well."



He expressed his desire for artistes to be credited for their work in the entertainment industry, emphasizing the importance of giving respect where it's due.



Despite the issue, Kuami Eugene expressed his desire for an amicable resolution and emphasized that they are like brothers. He hoped that Mr. Drew would address the situation by sending a split sheet to resolve the matter.



Kuami Eugene is known for his songwriting skills and has written songs for several other artists in the Ghanaian music industry. He disclosed that he wrote songs for other artists because he couldn't sing them all himself and noticed when a song would suit another artist's style.



