Mr Drew reveals why he left Kaywa’s record label

Ghanaian musician, Mr Drew

Ghanaian musician, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, known professionally as Mr Drew, has clarified his departure from his former record label, Highly Spiritual Music, owned by David Kojo Kyei, popularly known as Kaywa.

During an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3's New Day on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Mr Drew explicitly stated that his contract with Highly Spiritual Music had expired, and there was no obligation to renew it.



He emphasized that this decision was made in order to advance his career.



"Everyone desires growth; staying in one place for too long isn't beneficial. It's about moving forward," he expressed.



As a dancer and accomplished musician, the 'Dw3' hitmaker also mentioned that he has the support and blessings of Kaywa, his former manager.



He acknowledged the need to reconsider and make the right choices.

Currently, he has chosen to follow the path of successful independent artistes like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie.



The 'S3k3' hitmaker believes he can thrive in the music industry as an independent artiste until an opportunity with a record label presents itself.



Presently, Mr Drew has released a new single titled 'Tomorrow,' a motivational and relatable song.



He gained recognition as the first runner-up on MTN Hitmaker Season 6 in 2017, subsequently signing with Highly Spiritual Music, a record label founded by music producer and engineer, Kaywa.



In 2021, Mr Drew released his debut album, 'Alpha,' featuring collaborations with Seyi Shay, Victor AD, Kwabena Kwabena, KiDi, Kelvyn Boy, and Rebekah.

