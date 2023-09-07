Mr Drew reveals why he prefers sakora

Ghanaian music sensation and dancer, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, known by the stage Mr Drew

Ghanaian music sensation and dancer, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, known by the stage Mr Drew, has disclosed why he chose to go bald.

In an interview with media personalities Cookie Tee and Naa Ashokor, on TV3’s Newday show on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



The ‘Case’ hitmaker detailed that he intentionally shaves all the hair on his head because his hairline is receding, adding that he does not also like his ‘V shape’.

”So my hairline is receding and I don’t like the V shape, so I just shaved everything. If you are not nice you cannot rock a bald head,” he stated.



