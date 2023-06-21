Mr. Drew 'spills' issues surrounding his exit from Kaywa’s record label

Following the ‘shocking’ news of Mr. Drew’s exit from Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Label and the discussions it generated online, he has shared some parts of his side of the story.

In this episode of Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar, the Ghanaian singer takes us on a journey on how life as a ‘solo artiste’ has treated him.



He speaks about his past experiences with his former management team and addresses all sorts of rumours pertaining to his exit.



Mr. Drew also touched on other interesting developments, including his series of encounters with his lookalike.



The ‘This Year’ hitmaker also details his experiences with regard to transitioning from a dancer into a musician, among others.

Watch the full video below:







EB