Mr Eazi acquires stake in Cape Town Tigers basketball club

Mr Eazi

Creative and business visionary, multi-award-winning musician, and serial entrepreneur, Mr Eazi, kicks off the New year announcing his latest business endeavour as a shareholder in the Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa-based basketball club, Cape Town Tigers.

Established in 2019 and currently the reigning title holders of the South African National Championship with consecutive wins (2021 and 2022), Mr Eazi attributes his latest acquisition to being inspired by his mentor Jay-Z.



Currently in South Africa on business, Mr. Eazi expresses: “The Cape Town Tigers are the best basketball team in Africa. I’m honoured to be part of the family. See you at the next game!”

The Forbes Under 30 alumni is no stranger to business having been featured by the likes of CNN, Rolling Stone, Billboard and Forbes Africa for his forward-thinking approach to business, Mr Eazi continues to make a mark on the continent with his business acumen and endeavours.



Co-Founder of the ground-breaking emPawa Africa, a talent incubator program that funds and mentors emerging Africa artists, amongst other businesses geared at uplifting African talent, Mr Eazi’s latest acquisition further reinforces his role as a changemaker on the continent pushing the African narrative forward.