0
Menu
Entertainment

Mr Eazi and King Promise co-sign Olivetheboy

Video Archive
Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: Kojo Kusi, Contributor

Fresh from being announced Ghana’s Most Streamed Artiste of 2023 so far, Afrobeats icons King Promise and Mr Eazi have co-signed prodigy Olivetheboy to cap off an incredible week for the 20-year-old hitmaker.

A video, which has been watched thousands of times already on social media, shows the iconic duo partying away to Goodsin by Olivetheboy on repeat, and singing the song’s famed lyrics word for word each time at The Republic Bar & Grill in Accra.

It is perhaps the most ringing endorsement yet of the rookie singer’s fledgling career.

Back in May 2023, Olivetheboy’s hit single Goodsin broke the internet after a viral challenge on TikTok before going on to become the fastest Ghanaian song by a rookie to hit 10 million streams.

See the video of King Promise and Mr. Eazi endorsing Goodsin by Olivetheboy below:

Source: Kojo Kusi, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct
Sam Okudzeto slams Dormaahene
Gyakye Quayson case: Ayikoi Otoo speaks
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges