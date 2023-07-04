Mr Eazi and King Promise co-sign Olivetheboy

Source: Kojo Kusi, Contributor

Fresh from being announced Ghana’s Most Streamed Artiste of 2023 so far, Afrobeats icons King Promise and Mr Eazi have co-signed prodigy Olivetheboy to cap off an incredible week for the 20-year-old hitmaker.

A video, which has been watched thousands of times already on social media, shows the iconic duo partying away to Goodsin by Olivetheboy on repeat, and singing the song’s famed lyrics word for word each time at The Republic Bar & Grill in Accra.



It is perhaps the most ringing endorsement yet of the rookie singer’s fledgling career.



Back in May 2023, Olivetheboy’s hit single Goodsin broke the internet after a viral challenge on TikTok before going on to become the fastest Ghanaian song by a rookie to hit 10 million streams.

See the video of King Promise and Mr. Eazi endorsing Goodsin by Olivetheboy below:



