Mr Eazi is richer than Davido – Socialite

Mr. Eazi is a popular afrobeat singer

Nigerian singer, Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor, has stated that despite meeting flamboyant pop star, Davido, he still touts Mr Eazi as “the richest musician” he has ever met.

He said Mr. Eazi is not just rich but wealthy.



He stated this during his appearance as a guest on the latest episode of 'Echoo Room' podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.



The ‘Omo Better’ crooner said,

“The richest person I have ever met is Mr Eazi. My perception is that he has money. It’s not even just having money, he has resources.



“I have met Davido. I call David ‘Richest’. If he hears ‘Richest’, he knows that it is Small Doctor. David is ‘Richest’ but Eazi is the richest person I have ever met.”



There have been recent conversations about the wealthiest musician in Africa recently as the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and many others have chalked huge successes in recent times.