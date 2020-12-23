10
Menu
Entertainment

Mr Eazi reveals he was robbed in Accra

Mr Eazi2333 Nigerian musician Mr Eazi

Wed, 23 Dec 2020 Source: Kuulpeeps

Mr Eazi has revealed that he has been robbed in Accra during his recent visit.

The Nigerian singer took to Twitter to announce that his laptop and phones were stolen, and promised to reward whoever assists him to find them.

He, however, did not indicate how, where and when he was robbed.

Mr Eazi also called on Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Medikal to use their influence to assist him in getting his gadgets back.





Source: Kuulpeeps
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.