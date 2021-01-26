Mr. Eazi set to release ‘Something Else’ EP in February

Singer, Mr Eazi

A new EP by Nigerian artist, Mr. Eazi will be released in the coming weeks.

Titled ‘Something Else,’ the 5-track EP will be released in February 2021.



The project will “showcase some of [Eazi’s] best works till date, with a surprise feature artist,” according to a statement sent to MuseAfrica.com.



The first single off the EP ‘The Don’ will be available on all music streaming platforms on Friday, January 29, 2921.



In a related development, Tanzanian artist, Nandy and her label have partnered with Mr. Eazi’s emPawa label.



The deal will ensure that “African creatives maintain creative and economic freedom, and very importantly own equity in the value they help create.,” reads part of a statement.

See the post below:





emPawa seeks to “empower the next generation of African artists by equipping them with the tools, knowledge, network and investment to grow. “In 2019, Mr. Eazi launched emPawa Africa, a talent incubation initiative to nurture and support up-and-coming artists in Africa.Mr. Eazi is known for pioneering Banku music, a sound “characterised by percolating rhythms and laid-back vocal delivered in Pidgin English.