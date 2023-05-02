1
Mr Eazi shares the three crucial warnings his mother gave him

Mr Eazi Eazi Popular Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi, has shared a video where he revealed the three warnings his mother gave him as he progressed in life.

On his Instagram, these warnings, according to him, were crucial in shaping his character and guiding him towards a successful life.

The first warning his mother gave him was to avoid being a "follow-follow."

This meant that he should not blindly follow the crowd or be influenced by the actions of others, instead, he should think for himself and make his own decisions based on what he believes is right.

The second warning was about spending all his money on showoffs, which is to alert him against being overly concerned with appearances and impressing others and focusing on investing his money wisely and building a secure financial future for himself.

The third and perhaps the most intriguing warning was about falling in love with a "Karishika," which is a term in Nigerian folklore for a witch who possesses the power to manipulate and control others.

Mr Eazi's mother cautioned him against being drawn into a relationship with someone who could potentially have a negative influence on his life.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
