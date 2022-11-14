Mr Ibu’s daughter reportedly divorces her husband of nine months

Jasmine Okafor and husband

Jasmine, the daughter of famous actor Mr. Ibu, has reportedly divorced her husband of nine months for lying.

According to Instagrablog9ja, Jasmine disclosed her husband had three grown-up children from a previous marriage he didn't tell her about.



“My marriage was so beautiful and full of love. My husband literally worshipped me! I don't know if anyone is ever going to love me as he did! But this one lie! I can't forgive! I have filed a divorce today! I found out today that he has 3 grown-up girls! 3?



“Never told me he was married and divorced! Yes, he's divorced but still doesn't change anything! I married a single loving husband! I won't settle for less! I love him so much! I appreciate all the love you showed me!



“You showed me a different version of love. I appreciate but I can't settle for a tiny lie! I can't forget! I won't forgive! I don't owe anyone an explanation! Don't ever lie about your age for any reason! I love you MD,” she shared.



She also expressed these past months have been her best, and regrets nothing, yet won't be deceived by her husband.



According to Jasmine, she found out her husband has children and was also divorced from her mother-in-law

“This was the best 9 months of my life! I have no regrets whatsoever! I just won't settle for a lie regardless! I forgive easily, I remember asking you about this severally before we started! Finding out today from your mum, really broke me! A foundation built upon a tiny lie won't stand!



“I love how you loved me! But how you never mentioned your divorce nor kids to me! Moving on I don't think I want anybody else! Just gonna love you from a distance!” she added.



This comes shortly after the couple celebrated their 9th month of living happily as a married couple and even shared that they were expecting twin babies soon.





Actor Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine, d¥mps her husband of 9 months over a tiny lie pic.twitter.com/1m1phk9K3l — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) November 14, 2022

ADA/BOG