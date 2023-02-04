2
Mr Ibu's second wife accuses him of physical assault, neglect, and infidelity

MR IBU AND WIFE3.png Mr. Ibu and his second wife, Stella Maris Okafor

Sat, 4 Feb 2023

Mr. Ibu's second wife has accused him of beating her up and neglecting her while focusing on his girlfriend.

Stella Maris Okafor, who married Mr Ibu after his separation from his first wife, shares three kids with him.

She took to Instagram late on Friday night, Jan. 3, to share a series of videos showing a physical altercation between her and Mr Ibu.

In one video, Mr Ibu, whose real name is John Okafor, is seen confronting his wife and lightly puts hands on her at some point.

She's then heard warning him to leave her because she has high blood pressure.

Mr Ibu then confronts her about a woman named Chioma.

"Talk to me now, you said Chioma did what to you? What's the issue between you and Chioma?? Mr Ibu asked his wife.

Chioma Jasmine is the popular TikToker who claims to be Mr Ibu's daughter.

In a follow-up video, Stella is seen crying while alleging that Mr Ibu's is trying to kill her.

"He came from his girlfriend's house to come and beat me," she said in the video.

This led to allegations that CHioma Jasmine is Mr Ibu's girlfriend, not his daughter.

Stella also shared a video of her house and car and accused Mr Ibu of neglecting her and their kids financially.

Source: mynigeria.com
