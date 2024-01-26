Mr Ibu's son, adopted daughter arrested over alleged theft of medical donations

Popular Nigerian comic actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu

Nigerian police have arrested the son and adopted daughter of popular Nigerian comic actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, over allegations that they stole money meant for the actor's treatment.

Onyeabuchi Okafo and Jasmine Okekeagwu are alleged to have taken "possession of the actor’s phone and hacked into the banking details", before stealing 55m Naira ($60,700; £47,800).



The money was part of funds that had been donated by fans and well-wishers for the actor's treatment after he suffered a long illness last year.



The illness resulted in the amputation of one of Okafor's legs. The Nollywood star also underwent five surgeries, his family said.



Authorities have recovered 50m naira, local media say, quoting the spokesperson of the police's criminal investigation department, Mayegun Aminat.

The two suspects were planning to escape to the UK, according to Ms Aminat.



A Lagos court has released the duo on a 15m Naira bail as investigations continue, local media reported.



They are expected to appear in court in March for the next hearing.