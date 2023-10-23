Mr Ibu scheduled for two surgeries as condition worsens - Reports

Mr Ibu is a popular veteran actor

Ailing Nollywood actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, is reported to be in a critical condition following his 'cry for help' on social media recently,

Renowned TikTok influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as 'VeryDarkMan', made this assertion while providing updates on the current status of the actor.



VeryDarkMan disclosed in the video that Mr. Ibu had been scheduled for two surgeries because some of his body parts had started decaying.



According to VeryDarkMan, the actor had a disease that led to a blood clot in his leg and the disintegration of several body parts.



He, however, suggested that the actor be flown overseas for an intense treatment.



This development has since caused a stir on social media with tons of netizens wishing the actor a quick recovery.

Watch the video below and read comments below





ruityofAbuja: "Oh my God May God heal him please We can't afford to lose a legend."VivienVivicoko: "When I saw his birthday video I saw a man who has multiple health issues at the same time. Those legs may go if care is not taken but I pray he pulls through in Jesus’s name."Mikkyyyyy_: "Nawa oh...why Davido no fit help am? That show off of a guy."

OfficialAE10: "How does he have that information?"



SweetAvril: "God will grant him speedy recovery and healing Amen."



Clement_truth: "Who is this guys , seems he got attention enough in Nigeria."