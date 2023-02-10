Mr Logic warns men not to marry women with multiple ex-boyfriends

Women who have been in relationships with multiple partners have been described as the worst candidates for marriage, this is according to Mr Logic.

The talent manager who doubles as a Dancehall musician has warned men to stay away from such women.



In a self-recorded video shared on his Facebook page, the popular entertainment pundit named virgins as the best choice for marriage.



In his analysis, women who have kept their virginity intact are quick to forgive and harbour no bitterness towards their husbands in their marriage.



Mr Logic in his statement alleged that non-virgins are home breakers.



"Listen carefully, if you have plans of getting married then look for a virgin. If you don't get a virgin and end up with a woman who has multiple exes like three or four, don't marry her.



"I am telling you this, women with multiple ex-partners are broken, they are bitter and always want to revenge. It is easy for them to cause broken homes because they don't care. It is better to look for a virgin and marry no matter how much it will cost you...you will be shocked by the things you will go through," he admonished the public.

