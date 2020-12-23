Mr Quaver releases debut video for hit single, 'Tsoo Ha Mi'

Budding hiplife artiste and saxophonist Dennis Ashale Thompson, with stage name Mr Quaver, has come out with his debut single months after gaining recognition for a refix of Cina Soul’s hit song ‘Ojorley’.

The single titled ‘Tsoo Ha Mi’ details a love affair under scrutiny due to differences in religious backgrounds, but strives to keep the flame alive.



Asked the motivation behind the song he stated that: "the song was inspired by issues or challenges associated with interfaith marriage /relationship.



"Fact that as a human race, we allow religion to have the last say when it comes to love matters between two people of different faith."



The video, released on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, was shot and directed by Kojo Chronixx.

The Versatile artiste in an earlier interview promised to release a few singles of his originals and subsequently an EP in February 2021.



Mr Quaver noted that he is on course to outdooring his EP next year.



Watch the video of his debut single, ‘Tsoo Ha Mi’:



