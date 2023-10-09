Mr Rebel unleashes musical mastery with 'Libation' EP bebut

Mr Rebel

American-based Afro-Fusion artiste, Mr Rebel, born Magnus Radycs Sebastine has finally released his much-anticipated EP ‘Libation’

‘Libation’ packed with electrifying beats, soul-stirring lyrics, and a fusion of musical genres, this EP is poised to captivate and leave an indelible mark on music enthusiasts worldwide.



Mr Rebel's 'Libation' EP is a melodic tapestry that weaves together elements of hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeat, delivering a musical experience that transcends boundaries. The EP consists of four tracks, each offering a unique sonic landscape that showcases Mr Rebel's versatility as an artist.



The four songs on the EP include: ‘Libation’ produced by Mr Rebel and Diron Dorn, a reminder for the younger generation to give gratitude to the older and also appreciate their roots.



‘Speed Dial’ produced by Mr Rebel and Diron Dorn, on the track is a combination of Mr Rebel's thought-provoking lyrics with soulful melodies, the song appreciates people who are always there to support their partner at any point in time. It takes listeners on a reflective journey through life's complexities.



The third song on the track, ‘She is an Angel’ produced by Mr Rebel and Benji copper takes listeners on a journey to explore themes of love and the beauty in a confidence woman, delivered with Mr Rebel's signature style.

‘Cry No More’ produced by Mr Rebel and Diron Dorn is an instrumental masterpiece, this track showcases Mr Rebel's musical prowess and ability to create emotive soundscapes encouraging listeners to be on their grind never to lose guard.



Mr Rebel has been making waves in the music industry with his captivating lyrics, exceptional vocal range, and innovative approach to music production. His artistry is a fusion of various influences, making his music accessible to a diverse audience.



'Libation' is available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Fans can now immerse themselves in the world of Mr Rebel's music.



Mr Rebel has released a collection of compelling music that includes; ‘Feeling Old’ in 2021.



About artiste

Mr Rebel, born Magnus Radycs Sebastine, a dynamic and innovative musician, is making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of Afrobeat, pop rock, reggae and Hiphop genres.



He discovered a passion for music not long professionally and it has since become the driving force behind his creative journey. He is open to suggestions, critiques and opinions about his work that will make his craft better.



According to him, music is his escape to express himself and hopefully let others see his pain, sadness and joys. “Maybe they can learn something from my experience “



With over 15 years of musical experience, Mr Rebel has honed his craft to perfection. His music is characterized by soulful melodies, catchy hooks, lyrics and unique sound that resonates with audiences across the globe.



Mr Rebel’s who doubles as a song writer draws music inspiration from a wide range of influences, including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Chris Daughtry, Davido, Timi Dalolo, Brett Young, Michael Bubble. Locally, Black Sherrif, kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, king promise, Medikal and Shatta wale. This eclectic mix of inspiration infuses his music with a distinctive and captivating energy.

As a versatile artist, Mr Rebel has achieved a great influence with properly infusing different genres of music into cohesive listening and dancing pleasures and at same time passing sone salient and important messages



Mr Rebel continues to push the boundaries of creativity and aims to collaborate with renowned artists across the globe. The journey is far from over, and he is determined to make an indelible mark on the music industry.



His music is a fusion of genres that transcends boundaries and takes listeners on a captivating journey. His melodies are soulful, and the lyrics are poignant, drawing inspiration from personal experiences, emotions, and the complexities of life. With a voice that carries both vulnerability and strength, Mr Rebel weaves stories that resonate deeply with audiences of all backgrounds.



Aside being an amazing talent, he is a Cybersecurity Engineer with two degrees and 5 certifications.