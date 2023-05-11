Mr Solomon bounces back, features Strongman on ‘Odo Kakra’ remix

Mr Solomon

Highlife legend Mr Solomon has released a remix of his old monster hit song ‘Odo Kakra’ featuring rapper Strongman who complemented the song with his rap dexterity.

The song was produced by Kin Dee. The singer who is based in Germany told Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV’s E-Forum that his decision to feature Strongman on the song was informed by the prowess of the rapper who has established himself as a force to reckon with in the rap game.



“I follow him and thought he would suit the song. And he proved to me he was capable of executing the task,” said Mr Solomon. “He didn’t want to take money. He was just happy to record a song with a veteran. Some of the younger folks revere us a lot.”



According to Mr Solomon, the song is a prelude to an album he intends to release before long.



“Panyin De Panyin,” he disclosed the title, stressing he is done with the production of the album.

Before moving to Germany, Mr Solomon worked with Slip Music and recorded a number of hit songs and performed at major events. His stay in Germany was after a performance in the European country.



“I’ve been in Germany for 32 years. I like visiting but I love Germany. I met George Darko and a host of Highlife legends when I went to Germany for a programme,” he recalled.



Watch Mr Solomon's interview on E-Forum below. The conversation starts from the 29th minute.



