Mrs Dumelo celebrates John Dumelo’s rarely seen sister on her birthday

Fame attracts dozens of eyeballs after every detail of a particular celebrity but John Dumelo’s sisters, have managed to stay away from all these eyeballs until today.

One of the elder sisters to the actor, Emefa, whom he has spoken fondly about a couple of times, is marking her birthday today and his wife, Mrs. Dumelo, decided to show her off to celebrate her today.



The actor’s wife dropped a video of herself with her sister-in-law and wrote “Happiest birthday to my beautiful sister-in-law @niiswife ...she is the kindest, sweetest and most supportive sister anyone could ask for... I totally adore her".



The post has caught the attention of some of her followers and relatives who joined her to wish Emafa a happy birthday.

See her post below which has so far gathered over 20,000 views after 4 hours.





