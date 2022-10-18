0
Mugeez eulogizes DJ Azonto's 'Fa No Fom' hit song

Mugeez333 Mugeez

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

Mugeez of R2Bees fame has made an honest confession about DJ Azonto's hit single "Fa No Fom" describing it as his favourite song in Ghana right now.

DJ Azonto's groundbreaking single continues to make waves across the country with music lovers jamming to the tune.

Last night at the just-ended Tidal Rave, DJ Azonto gave patrons a feel of the "Fa No Fom" energy, which got most celebrities on their feet dancing to the song.

Mugeez in a social media post couldn't hide his admiration for DJ Azonto's new hit saying: "Allah Woiyo! Allah Woiyo! Woiyo! Woiyo!, my favourite track be that."

Other top personalities who have shown interest in the "Fa No Fom" wave include Nana Ama McBrown, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Mr Drew, to mention but few

DJ Azonto has been in the news in recent weeks after flaunting his expensive cars on social media and also after his dazzling display on various musical shows in the capital.

Dj Azonto has also been billed to perform at this year's Ghana DJ Awards

