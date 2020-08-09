Entertainment

Mugeez leads music producer Zodivc on in new song ‘Kunta Kinte’

Afrobeats legend, Mugeez and renowned Ghanaian music producer Zodivc will be releasing a new single dubbed ‘Kunta Kinte’ on Friday, August 28, 2020.

‘Kunta Kinte’ according to Zodivc, is a fast tempo Afrobeats track carried by an energetic xylophone riff. Zodivc who knows how to get music lovers’ attention from the first chord of his creations and the beat, of which “Kunta Kinte” is no exception. Mugeez the music man, as his fans call him all over the world, “killed it” and laid his catchy vocals perfectly on the diverse beat.



As described in his lyrics for 'Kunta Kinte', also in real life Mugeez is not giving up and is truly living for the music. He keeps on looking out for new talents, such as Zodivc, a producer to watch. Together they have created a new masterpiece ‘Kunta Kinte’ you should get ready to listen to.



Zodivc is a currently signed by Mugeez’s record label, Extrial Music Entertainment. Over the last year, Zodivc has produced several beats for Mugeez, including “Sexy Sexy”, “Bounce It” and “Chihuahua”. Zodivc produces Afrobeats, as well as Hip-hop music; his sounds are inspired by Afrobeats, Jazz and Blues. “I get my inspiration from everyday life sounds, such as movie soundtracks, sounds of nature, and renditions”, explains Zodivc himself.

Mugeez, known through the award-winning Afrobeats/ Hiplife duo R2Bees continuously works on his own. Over the last year, he has been busy releasing his own tracks, as well as several collaborations, such as “Your number” with Juls and King Promise, “Regular” with Sarkodie. Mugeez latest single “Six In Da Morning” is still spinning all over the world and made it to Spotify's biggest Afrobeats playlist: African Heat.



The video to “Kunta Kinte” will also be released on the 28th and was shot by Swanzy Damus. It is a fun energetic video, showing Mugeez along with dancers from his community in Tema.

