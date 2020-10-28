Multiple Grammy award winner Vasty Jackson features Stonebwoy on new single

Vasti Jackson and Stonebwoy

Source: Gerrard Israel, Contributor

Vasti Jackson, the multiple Grammy Award-nominated artist, composer and producer has shared his excitement in featuring Stonebwoy in his yet to be released afrobeat, reggae and dancehall music.

The world-renowned guitarist, & vocalist, and Mississippi living blues legend, who is currently in Ghana, will be embarking on series of projects, which include facilitating a free workshop for music and film professionals at the Accra Tourism Information Centre on 29 October.



His activities will be climaxed with a flagship agenda highlighted as a new classic song that warms the heart and stirs the soul.



The yet to be released song will be his first official project that hosts an African creative. Stonebwoy is a force to be reckoned with in the world of his chosen endeavour. With an amazing and admirable collaborative catalogue over the last decade, he has grown to become the people's choice. His sweat-drenched, soul-ripping delivery on songs has been commended by music enthusiast and critics.

Vasti (pronounced Vast-Eye) Jackson is a consummate performer, songwriter, arranger, and producer. From his early beginnings playing in churches, and juke joints in McComb, Mississippi, to festivals, concerts, and theatres around the world. Vasti moves effortlessly from Blues to Soul to Jazz to Funk to gospel to pop, and beyond.



At the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, Jackson's album, The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers was nominated in the Best Traditional Blues Album category, and Vasti was musical director and featured performer on the Grammy-winning Album “Porcupine Meat” by Bobby rush.



This marked the first time in Grammy history that an artist affiliated with two projects in direct competition in the same category, in the same year and one win.

Source: Gerrard Israel, Contributor