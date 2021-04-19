BAAJO! is a music block that will be broadcasted across 48+ African countries

Source: Muse Media

Muse Africa partners Akwaaba Magic to launch BAAJO! Here’s all you need to know

Millennial culture powerhouse, Muse Media Networks, today announced their partnership with DSTV’s dedicated Ghanaian entertainment channel Akwaaba Magic; to outdoor the first-ever 100% Ghanaian music platform – BAAJO!.



BAAJO! is a music block that will be broadcasted across 48+ African countries. This makes it the biggest exporter of Ghanaian music in the world currently.



Sharing his excitement, here’s what Randy Walker, Commercial Manager for Muse Media Networks told us: “BAAJO! means “come and dance” in Ga – a Ghanaian dialect, and this is our invitation to the millions of people we’ll be reaching across the continent, to come, explore and enjoy matchless Ghanaian music”.



On what it means for the country, he explained “For our talents, it’s time to put their best foot forward as they brace up to capture the African and global audience. And for the fans, it’s time to party to Ghanaian music like they never heard”.

Channel Head for Akwaaba Magic, Kennedy Dankyi-Appah added “BAAJO! aligns perfectly with our channel positioning, and I’m glad to be part of this vehicle that will be pushing the best of music programming from Ghana to the rest of Africa. I’m optimistic that our artists will milk this while treating it as a shot to total African dominance”.



“BAAJO! precedes many refreshingly exciting partnerships between both brands. From today, look out for our daily programming on Akwaaba Magic, and stay tuned for the surprises we’ll be introducing subsequently. Welcome to the party!” – Randy Walker concluded.



BAAJO! premieres this Monday, 19th April 2021 on Akwaaba Magic (DSTV Channel 150) at 15:30 GMT.