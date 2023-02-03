0
Menu
Entertainment

Music Maestro, Amakye Dede calls on the Director-General of NLA

AMAKYE DEDE AND SAMMIE AWUKU Amakye Dede captured with Sammie Awuku

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Management of the National Lottery Authority, (NLA) had the rare opportunity of interacting with the music legend, Abrantie Amakye Dede, when he called on the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku, on Thursday 2nd February 2023.

The Maestro, who thrilled Management with snippets of his songs said the visit was a friendly one and was also to officially congratulate the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku on his appointment in 2021.

Mr. Samuel Awuku who was joined by the Deputy Director-General, Ms. Anna Horma Miezah, and some Management members thanked the Maestro for the visit and for supporting the growth of the NLA with his music over the years.

Mr. Awuku also appealed to Amakye Dede to use his platform to educate his fans against lotto fraud, perpetrated particularly on WhatsApp and Facebook.

He also urged him to share his experience with the youth and impart some knowledge to upcoming musicians.

Mr. Awuku, on behalf of Management, presented NLA’s 60th Anniversary chocolate to Amakye Dede.

Management of the National Lottery Authority, (NLA) had the rare opportunity of interacting with the music legend, Abrantie Amakye Dede, when he called on the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku, on Thursday 2nd February 2023.

The Art of Releasing & Distribu...

Pause

Unmute

Remaining Time -34:29

Fullscreen

The Art of Releasing & Distributing Your Music

The Maestro, who thrilled Management with snippets of his songs said the visit was a friendly one and was also to officially congratulate the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku on his appointment in 2021.

Mr. Samuel Awuku who was joined by the Deputy Director-General, Ms. Anna Horma Miezah, and some Management members thanked the Maestro for the visit and for supporting the growth of the NLA with his music over the years.

Mr. Awuku also appealed to Amakye Dede to use his platform to educate his fans against lotto fraud, perpetrated particularly on WhatsApp and Facebook.

He also urged him to share his experience with the youth and impart some knowledge to upcoming musicians.

Mr. Awuku, on behalf of Management, presented NLA’s 60th Anniversary chocolate to Amakye Dede.

The Music Maestro also promised to treat staff to some great tunes on Valentine’s Day as his contribution to the NLA’s 60th Anniversary Celebration.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor