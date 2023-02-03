Music Maestro, Amakye Dede calls on the Director-General of NLA

Amakye Dede captured with Sammie Awuku

Management of the National Lottery Authority, (NLA) had the rare opportunity of interacting with the music legend, Abrantie Amakye Dede, when he called on the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku, on Thursday 2nd February 2023.

The Maestro, who thrilled Management with snippets of his songs said the visit was a friendly one and was also to officially congratulate the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku on his appointment in 2021.



Mr. Samuel Awuku who was joined by the Deputy Director-General, Ms. Anna Horma Miezah, and some Management members thanked the Maestro for the visit and for supporting the growth of the NLA with his music over the years.



Mr. Awuku also appealed to Amakye Dede to use his platform to educate his fans against lotto fraud, perpetrated particularly on WhatsApp and Facebook.



He also urged him to share his experience with the youth and impart some knowledge to upcoming musicians.



Mr. Awuku, on behalf of Management, presented NLA’s 60th Anniversary chocolate to Amakye Dede.

The Music Maestro also promised to treat staff to some great tunes on Valentine’s Day as his contribution to the NLA’s 60th Anniversary Celebration.