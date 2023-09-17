Music business has always been deadly - Kelvynboy reveals

Ghanaian Afrobeat Singer-Songwriter, Kelvynboy

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer-songwriter, Kelvyn Brown, also known as Kelvynboy has dropped a cryptic message about the state of the Ghana music industry.

According to the “Down Flat” hitmaker, the music business has been deadly, and such situations emanate from industry beefs.



Taking to his Twitter (X app) handle, KelvynBoy added that he and many other artists are in the music business only to make a living and not for any other profound reason.



He thus called on all and sundry to embrace and share peace and love in the industry.



“Music has always been a deadly business! Makes no sense Chale…and it always starts with this useless beef. We’re only trying to make a living out of what we love. It shouldn’t be that deep bro. Fill the game with love now,” he posted.



His comments come on the back of the death of Nigerian musician, MohBad, who passed away suddenly under mysterious circumstances.



Prior to his death, MohBad had reportedly been harassed by some colleagues in the industry. Leading many to insinuate that he was murdered.

KelvynBoy himself has also had his share of controversies as the former Burnington Group signee had entered into a one-year contract with Stonebwoy’s record label in 2018.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Although the contract had the option to be renewed for another 4 years, Burnington Music Group in a release stated that it would no longer be continuing its agreement due to the conduct of Kelvynboy in 2019.



The situation escalated in 2020 after Kelvynboy was allegedly assaulted by a man identified as the former bodyguard of Stonebwoy and some residents of Ashiaman, Stonebwoy’s hometown.





Music has always been a deadly business! Makes no sense Chale…and it always starts with this useless beef.



We’re only trying to make a living out of what we love. It shouldn’t be that deep bro. Fill the game with love now❗️ — Trendiest ???? (@kelvynboymusic_) September 15, 2023

ID/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:







