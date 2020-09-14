Entertainment

Music didn't make me a womaniser - Okyeame Kwame

Rapper, Okyeame Kwame

Contrary to popular belief that music and stardom make male celebrities womanisers, versatile rapper, Okyeame Kwame, says doing music did not make him one.

In a yet-to-be aired interview with Agyemang Prempeh on TV XYZ, the rapper, whose real name is Kwame Nsiah-Apau indicated that music did not influence him to be promiscuous.



Instead, Okyeame Kwame disclosed he was a womaniser before venturing into the music industry.



Speaking on the Legends programme which highlights the achievements of distinguished personalities who have weathered through the impediments of life and excelled in the creative, arts, and tourism industry, Okyeame Kwame said music gave him exposure.



"No, music did not make me a womaniser. As a youngster, I already liked women. So, music didn't make me a womaniser. It gave me exposure," he stated.

The 'Small Small' rapper explained that, "I encountered several women, maybe, if I'm not Okyeame Kwame they wouldn't have adored me. I also adored them."



In 2015, the former member of the defunct Akyeame, Hiplife group told Showbiz ever since he got married he has never slept with any other woman except his wife.



The Rap Dacta intimated he has no reason to be unfaithful in his marriage because his wife offers him all that a man deserves in his marriage.

