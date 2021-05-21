Music is a big business – King Promise

Singer King Promise

Ghanaian musician King Promise has said that music can fetch one huge sum of money if done professionally.

The latest 5K Records/ Sony Music UK signee indicated that to get to the top, an artiste must put in hard work and dedication; adding that music lovers must also help promote the works of Ghanaian musicians.



In an interview on TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb, the fast-rising musician noted that there are musicians who have become billionaires through music.



“It is not just having fun. It is a business. People have become billionaires off the music, so it is not just singing. It’s a lot more than just music. Making music is the easy part. The rest is the hard one,” he said.

King Promise who has a tall list of hit songs to his credit has managed to sell his music outside Ghana especially in countries like America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, America, France and Nigeria.



Popular among his songs include, 'Commandor', 'Abena', 'Selfish, and 'CCTV'.