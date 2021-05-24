Music is a process, not rush – Kweku Bany slams rumours of career delay

Kweku Bany is the winner of TV3's 2020 Mentor

Source: 3news

Kweku Bany addressed controversial stories on the competition amongst past contestants on the Mentor reality show.

Anthony Basaw, popularly known in Showbiz as Kweku Bany, with Mzz Gee on the Entertainment segment of the NewDay morning show clarified the supposed rivalry between himself and Kweku Darlington.



Kwaku Bany, the winner of TV3’s Mentor reality show 2020, denied any speculations about a musical rivalry with his former music mate Kweku Darlington. He said music is a process, not a rush.



“I don’t think I have any competition with Kweku because my management and I are working together. At the right time, we will bring music. I also believe that, when you win a show this big, you need enough time to bring out a very good song.



And that’s what I have been doing, so there’s no competition amongst us because he released his song before me, the winner. We all do good music,” Kweku expressed.



The rapper, who hails from Western North and is a second-year student at the Assinso Senior High School, said that his management is helping him manage his studies and music. So that he can bring good music at the right time. He denied Mzz Gee‘s statement on school being his limitations on why he isn’t being productive enough with music.

Kweku said, “I wouldn’t say my schooling is limiting me to making good music because I think school is important too. We balance everything well so that I don’t jeopardize anything against my life and music too. So that is not an issue at all.”



The youngest west side rapper has worked on a collaboration with industry players like Ayesem and label mate, Semenhyia. He added that since his victory, he has received collaborative proposals from artists like DopeNation, Reggie and Bollie. He said this makes him proud as a great rap artiste.



Kweku has released his newest single, which he featured Article Wan titled ‘Amen’.



“I have done some collaboration with Ayesem and Semenhyia. Some big musicians have approached me to do a collaboration but then soon we will bring out some great features. Reggie and Bollie and DopeNation, so, watch out great things with Kweku Bany,” he said.



Kweku, however, stated that Article Wan featured on his single, Amen. Because he loves how he brings on the music. He described Article Wan’s song ‘Fire Bun Dem ’ as very rounded.

“My new song featured Article because I first listened to his ‘Solo’ song, and I didn’t understand. But then his other song, ‘Fire Bun Dem’ has some great melodies in there I love.



This new song he featured is a whole groove and is just a teaser to anticipate more good rap music.”



He implored all followers and rap music lovers to support his music on Audiomack, YouTube, and his social media handle at @Kweku Bany Gh.



